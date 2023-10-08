Asian Games Conclude with China on Top, India Finishes Fourth

China: 201 golds, historic Asian Games win.

Total medals: 383 (111 silver, 71 bronze).

Notable moments: Taiwan’s Gu Shiau-shuang gold, Japan’s men’s team kata victory.

China topped the medals table at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with a historic 201 gold medals, surpassing their previous record of 199 golds in 2010 at the Guangzhou Games.

In total, China earned 383 medals, including 111 silvers and 71 bronzes. They outperformed Japan, which secured 52 gold medals, and South Korea, which won 42 gold medals.

In the final event of the Games, Gu Shiau-shuang from Taiwan won the women’s karate -50kg kumite category, claiming gold in a closely contested match against Kazakhstan’s Moldir Zhangbyrbay, with the decision being made by “Hantei” after the score was tied at 5-5.

The last karate competition also saw Japan winning the men’s team kata gold by defeating Macau. These karate events marked the conclusion of over two weeks of competition involving 12,000 athletes across 40 sports.

China’s first gold medal in the Games was secured on a rainy Sunday morning two weeks earlier at the rowing lake.

Their 201st gold medal came in the pool during the final artistic swimming event, the team free routine. Artistic swimmer Feng Yu expressed mixed feelings about their performance but emphasized their happiness at earning qualification for the Paris Olympic Games.

