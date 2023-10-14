Australian golfer Lee cruises to day two lead in Macao

Min Woo Lee leads by 3 after 16-under total.

Saksansin 3 back, Eom Jaewoong 4 back.

Lee favorite heading into weekend.

Australian Min Woo Lee extended his lead to three shots at the Macao Open on Friday, carding a seven-under-par 64 to add to his opening 62.

Lee’s 16-under-par total is the lowest two-round total in the event’s history, and he is well-positioned to claim his second Asian Tour title of the season.

“Flawless golf today,” said Lee, who missed numerous birdie opportunities including a four-footer on the last. “I played really well. The last two days have been probably the lowest two days I’ve ever played. So, it’s been fun.”

Thailand’s Poom Saksansin is in second place, three shots behind Lee, after carding a 62. South Korean Eom Jaewoong is third, four off the lead, following a 65, with compatriot Meenwhee Kim fourth, five shots back, after a 66.

Poom said: “I hit almost all fairways I think, and my irons were pretty good. I holed most of my putts.”

Eom, who tied for second in the International Series Singapore for his joint best finish on the Asian Tour, said, “I set my goal at six-under-par before I started. I am grateful that I succeeded.”

Lee is the favorite to win the tournament heading into the weekend, but he will need to be at his best to hold off a strong chasing pack.

