Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan against India in World Cup

India vs. Pakistan, ICC 2023.

Diverse wins: India’s batting, Pakistan’s chase.

Key players: Sharma, Kohli; Azam, Shafique, Rizwan.

A highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 this Saturday in Ahmedabad, and it is expected to be an exceptional clash.

In their first game, India showcased impressive bowling skills, especially in the spin department, which caused significant problems for Australia. Despite a shaky start by their opening batsmen, India found comfort in their strong middle-order batsmen, who displayed excellent form. This trend continued in their match against Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also secured two victories in the tournament, with one being a comfortable win against the Netherlands and the other being a record-breaking achievement against Sri Lanka.

Both teams have won their initial two matches of the tournament, although they did so in different ways.

India achieved a low-scoring victory against Australia and easily chased down a total that was slightly below par against Afghanistan. Key players in the Indian batting lineup have been impressive, and Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional bowling performance against Afghanistan was crucial.

Pakistan made history by successfully chasing down a substantial score against Sri Lanka. However, they must not be complacent in their bowling performance against India, as the Indian team, with strong performers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, can take advantage of any loose deliveries.

It is noteworthy that in the nine matches of the Cricket World Cup so far, all nine Player of the Match awards have been given to batsmen. Surprisingly, this might present an interesting strategy, as spreading the recognition among these talented batsmen could be beneficial.

Sharma and Kohli have a good chance of being India’s top run-scorers, while Pakistan’s top batsmen, including Babar Azam, the in-form Abdullah Shafique, and Mohammad Rizwan, will likely need to excel for Pakistan to cause an upset.

Expected Lineups:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

