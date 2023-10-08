Babar Azam fan Alisha becomes symbol of cross-border cricket love

Alisha is a passionate fan of Babar Azam and the Pakistani cricket team.

A 15-year-old teenager from Bhopal, India, named Alisha, gained widespread attention on the internet for her admiration of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and the Pakistani cricket team.

Alisha’s viral photo showcased her enthusiastic support for Pakistan during their match against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023 held in Hyderabad, India.

Despite being an Indian fan, Alisha traveled to Hyderabad specifically to watch her favorite cricketer, Babar Azam, play at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the stands, she passionately cheered for Pakistan, waving their flag and even covering her head with a green scarf in support. Accompanied by her mother, Alisha became a notable presence among the spectators, gaining fame for her dedication.

Interestingly, her support came at a time when Pakistani fans faced challenges in attending the matches due to delays in visa issuance, highlighting the unexpected backing the Green Shirts received from local Indian fans, especially in Hyderabad.

“I have been a fan of Babar for the past four years. I started a fan page as well on social media but deactivated as I had to focus on my studies,” the teenager said, speaking to the Indian press agency.

She went on to say that her parents, who are both huge supporters of Pakistani cricket legends Shahidi Afridi and Javed Miandad, showed that the passion of the game runs in the family. Alisha’s father appreciates Miandad’s cricket, but her mother supports Afridi.

“It is good to see that people are supporting both the teams. I am an Indian first and love the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but I also have the same love for Babar. I hope the relations between the countries get better one day,” she said.

The Babar Azam fan wants to obtain a ticket for the eagerly awaited Pakistan vs. India match. On October 10, she intends to stay and see the rivals compete in the big match before leaving.

