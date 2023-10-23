Babar Azam refuses to let Nabi tie his shoelaces in gesture of respect

Babar asked Nabi to tie his shoelaces.

Babar reconsidered to avoid discomfort for Nabi.

Shows Babar’s respect and cricket camaraderie.

Advertisement

In a light-hearted moment during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam politely requested former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi to assist with tying his shoelaces.

However, Babar soon reconsidered, realizing that it might not be suitable for a seasoned player of Nabi’s stature to perform such a favor.

The amusing exchange took place as Nabi prepared to bowl following a drinks break. Upon noticing his untied shoelaces, Babar turned to Nabi and inquired if he could lend a hand. Nabi readily agreed and moved forward to offer his assistance. Nevertheless, Babar, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s batting lineup, soon recognized Nabi’s esteemed status in the cricketing world. Consequently, he decided it would not be appropriate for Nabi to bend down and tie his laces, preventing the Afghan spinner from completing the task.

The video capturing this incident has gained widespread attention on social media, with many fans lauding Babar’s humility and respect for his fellow players.

It is a testament to Babar’s character that he would show such deference to Nabi, even though the latter was simply trying to be helpful. It is also a reminder of the camaraderie that exists among cricketers from different countries, despite the intense rivalry that is often displayed on the field.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world