Babar Azam’s World Cup stats – a shocking revelation

Babar Azam’s low strike rate under scrutiny.

Pakistan’s uncertain semi-final prospects.

South Africa’s impressive World Cup performance.

Advertisement

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is under the spotlight as the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 progresses. The 29-year-old star batsman has been facing questions about his performance in the tournament.

In the six World Cup matches played so far, Babar Azam has scored 207 runs with an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 79.00. Notably, all three of his half-centuries have come while batting first, and his innings have had the lowest strike rate among batters who have scored 50 or more in this World Cup.

In Pakistan’s recent match against South Africa, Babar Azam’s innings came at a strike rate of 76.92 as he faced 66 balls to score 50 runs. However, in previous matches, he demonstrated a slightly higher strike rate, with 80.43 against Afghanistan and 86.20 against India.

Emerging batter Abdullah Shafique also came under scrutiny for his performance, scoring 58 off 75 balls with a strike rate of 77.3 in the same match.

The Pakistan cricket team finds itself in a precarious position after losing three consecutive matches. Another loss in the match against South Africa could jeopardize their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament. In contrast, South Africa is in a strong position with four wins in five games.

In the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa. By the time this news story was filed, Pakistan was batting at 259-7 in 44 overs, with Mohammad Nawaz (23*) and Shaheen Afridi (2*) at the crease.

Advertisement

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

The cricketing world is watching closely to see if Babar Azam can regain his form and lead Pakistan to a comeback victory, while South Africa aims to continue its strong performance in the tournament.

Also Read Dhoni’s Secret Retirement: Cricket Legend Exits in 2019, Not 2020 Dhoni retired from ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup semi-final. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement