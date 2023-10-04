Babar helps Buttler decipher Rohit’s joke at ICC Captain’s Day

Babar Azam appreciates warm reception in India.

He wants Pakistani fans to support their team in India.

Similar playing conditions, shorter boundaries in India-Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, shared his insights into the warm reception his team has received in India during the ICC Captain’s Day for World Cup 2023.

The event brought together all ten captains of the participating teams, fostering camaraderie and excitement ahead of the upcoming tournament.

During the press conference held in Hyderabad, India, Babar Azam expressed his gratitude for the hospitality they have received, which exceeded their expectations. “We received a great welcome with lots of hospitality, which we weren’t expecting. We’ve been in Hyderabad for a week, but we don’t feel like we’re in India – we feel like we’re at home,” Babar Azam remarked.

The Pakistani captain also voiced his desire for Pakistani fans to have the opportunity to come to India and support their team. “It would have been better if Pakistan fans also got a chance to come to India and support us,” he added, highlighting the importance of fan presence in cricket tournaments.

When discussing the playing conditions in India, Babar Azam noted the similarities to Pakistan’s conditions, with the primary distinction being the shorter boundaries in India. He mentioned that the shorter boundaries could provide an advantage to batsmen if bowlers deviate from their line.

During the press conference, a journalist raised an intriguing question regarding the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. The question pondered whether both teams should have been announced as joint winners due to the intensity and closeness of the match.

Advertisement

In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma playfully remarked, “Kya yaar, this is not my job to announce winners,” eliciting laughter from the audience. Babar Azam joined in the light-hearted moment, and England’s Jos Buttler sought a translation of Rohit’s response in English from Babar, adding a jovial atmosphere to the event.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on October 5, with the opening match between New Zealand and defending champions England taking place in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will begin their campaign on October 6 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad. As anticipation builds, fans worldwide eagerly await the exciting cricket action that this tournament promises to deliver.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world