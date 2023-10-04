Babar retains top spot in ODI rankings

Siraj and Hazlewood share #1 in ICC ODI Bowling.

Shaheen Afridi at #6, Starc at #8 in rankings.

Babar Azam tops ICC ODI Batting.

Advertisement

In the latest update to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian right-armer Josh Hazlewood have surged to the top spot, each boasting an impressive 669 ranking points.

This development comes on the eve of the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup, adding extra excitement to the tournament.

Mohammed Siraj’s ranking points took a slight dip by 11 during the third ODI of the recent India vs. Australia series, resulting in an equal standing with Hazlewood. Cricket fans around the world are now eager to witness these two fast bowlers’ showdown when India and Australia face off in the World Cup on October 20.

The Afghanistan spin duo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, secure the third and fourth positions with 657 and 655 ranking points, respectively. In a noteworthy shift, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has ascended two places to the sixth position with 632 ranking points, while Mitchell Starc, the Australian left-arm pace sensation, slid down to eighth place with 628 points.

Additionally, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, with 621 ranking points, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav, boasting 616 points, have switched places. Nabi now sits within the top 10 of the ODI bowling rankings. Kuldeep Yadav, well-versed in India’s spin-friendly conditions, will aim to reclaim his top-10 spot during the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s dynamic skipper Babar Azam continues to dominate the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings with an impressive 857 ranking points. He maintains his lead ahead of Shubman Gill, who has 839 points but lost eight rating points after missing the third ODI against Australia.

Advertisement

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI All-rounder Rankings, there has been no change in the top 10. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan firmly retains his position at the summit with 349 ranking points, followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, who holds the second spot with 302 ranking points.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the 2023 World Cup, the rankings reveal a fiercely competitive field of bowlers and batsmen, promising an exhilarating tournament filled with thrilling contests and unforgettable moments. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the action set to unfold in the coming weeks.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world