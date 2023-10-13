“Babar will go off the field whenever Pakistan will be in a difficult position,” says Mushtaq Ahmed

Babar Azam may leave the field for some overs.

He did that in the match against Sri Lanka.

Shahid Afridi backed Babr for playing better in the upcoming matches.

A former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed revealed that skipper Babar Azam could leave the field during bowling for some time in the upcoming matches.

The 28-year-old has done this in the most recent match against Sri Lanka.

Going off the field for some overs is beneficial for a skipper, as per Ahmed.

“When I was working with the England team, we told Alastair Cook that whenever he is in a tight spot he should come off the field and talk to the management about how he feels and the game plan. The discussion with the coaching staff helped change the course of matches on many occasions, both in Test and ODI cricket, when Cook again went back on the field,” said Mushtaq while speaking on a local news channel.

“In my opinion, Babar will go off the field whenever Pakistan will be in a difficult position in the coming matches as well. Babar will take a break and speak to the coaching staff since sending messages from the dressing room undermines a captain. The captain coming off the field is a better thing to do,” he added.

Not so long ago, Pakistani cricket veteran Shahid Afridi revealed his discussion with Babar after their victory over Sri Lanka.

Afridi said that he backed Babr for not scoring big runs to score well in the upcoming World Cup fixtures.

“I spoke to Babar Azam last night and congratulated him about the win,” Afridi said.

“I told him to be confident since he is a big match player. I backed him to score big in coming matches. When Babar replied to my message, he also seemed positive and eager to do well.

“He was unlucky in the last match but I’m sure he will score hundred in the big matches.”

