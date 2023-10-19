The 17th ICC World Cup 2023 is going on.

Shakib is not from Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh captain won the toss.

Advertisement

Bangladesh lost six wickets against India in the seventeenth match of the ICC World Cup.

In the match being played in Pune, Bangladesh captain Najamul Hasan Shanto won the toss and invited India to bowl first.

The opening batsmen, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, started the innings on behalf of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi openers established a wonderful partnership of 93 runs in 14 overs and 4 balls, after which Tanzid Hasan returned to the pavilion by scoring 51 runs off 43 balls.

Later, opener Litton Das 66, captain Najamul Hasan Shanto 8, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were dismissed for just 3 runs. The Bangladesh team has scored 161 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 33 overs.

Bangladesh will be captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto instead of Shakib in the match against India.

Najmul Hossain Shanto said in the conversation after the toss that he hopes the crowd will support us.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that he would have bowled if he won the toss, while the players are enjoying the matches.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Bangladesh Live score | Match 18 In an exciting turn of events at the ICC World Cup 2023,...



Earlier, in an exciting turn of events at the ICC World Cup 2023, defending champions England and South Africa were both stunned by Afghanistan and the Netherlands, respectively.

However, India, who have had a scintillating start to the tournament with a hat-trick of wins, have decided against rotating their bowlers for their upcoming match against Bangladesh on Thursday. India is determined not to let complacency derail their campaign in the World Cup.

Advertisement