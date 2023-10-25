Bangladesh women crush Pakistan by five wickets in first T20I

Bangladesh Women’s Team wins first T20I against Pakistan.

Nigar Sultana’s 26* secures five-wicket victory.

Nahida Akter’s five-wicket haul earns Player of the Match.

In an exhilarating clash at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team achieved a remarkable five-wicket triumph over Pakistan’s Women’s Team with just three balls to spare in the first T20I.

The encounter was filled with gripping moments and showcased the extraordinary skill and determination of both teams.

Chasing a modest target of 83 runs set by Pakistan, Bangladesh managed to chase it down in the final over of the match. The standout performer for the hosts was Nigar Sultana, who remained unbeaten with 26 runs from 28 balls, including three boundaries. Her resilience and composure played a pivotal role in guiding Bangladesh to victory.

Throughout the match, the Pakistani bowlers maintained a tight grip on the game, allowing only 20 runs during the powerplay. The early loss of opening batter Shamima Sultana to a run-out in the fourth over added to the pressure. However, Bangladesh persevered, with Nigar Sultana leading the charge despite the disruptions caused by Diana Baig’s breakthroughs and a critical run-out.

At the halfway mark, Bangladesh found themselves at 33 for two, needing 50 runs from the remaining 10 overs. The crucial wicket of Sobhana Mostary, who had scored 16 runs from 25 balls, was claimed by off-spinner Umm-e-Hani in the 10th over. Later in the 15th over, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu celebrated her 50th T20I wicket when she dismissed Murshida Khatun.

In their innings, Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, struggled to build a substantial total and were eventually bowled out for 82 runs in 19.2 overs. Bismah Maroof emerged as the top scorer for the visitors, contributing 20 runs from 29 balls. She formed a valuable 31-run partnership with skipper Nida Dar, who added 14 runs from 21 balls.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter delivered an exceptional performance, taking five wickets for just eight runs in 3.4 overs, marking her best figures in the T20I format. Her brilliant bowling display earned her the Player of the Match award.

Summary of Scores:

Pakistan: 82 all out in 19.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 20, Muneeba Ali 16, Natalia Parvaiz 15, Nida Dar 14; Nahida Akter 5-8)

Bangladesh: 86-5 in 19.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 26 not out, Murshida Khatun 23, Sobhana Mostary 16; Nashra Sundhu 1-16)

The second T20I is scheduled to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on October 27. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await what promises to be another thrilling encounter between these two competitive teams.

