BCCI denies reports of using alternate kit against Pakistan

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian cricket team will wear their blue jersey in the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
There were rumors that India might wear a saffron-colored jersey for the match, but BCCI official Ashish Shelar dismissed these reports as “baseless”.
“The Men in Blue will sport India colors – Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” Shelar said.
India used an alternate dark-blue jersey with orange sleeves in their match against England in the 2019 World Cup, but they will wear their traditional blue jersey in all of their matches in the 2023 World Cup.
The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16 respectively. The final will be played in Mumbai on November 19.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.