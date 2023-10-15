BCCI Official Responds To Arthur’s Comment On Not Playing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’

Arthur criticized the atmosphere, saying it felt like a home game for India.

A BCCI official responded by saying that there were no Pakistani fans present in the stadium.

Indian media accused Arthur of “crying” over the situation.

Controversy Erupts as Mickey Arthur Questions Atmosphere During India-Pakistan ODI at ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

In a post-match press conference, Pakistan’s director of cricket, Mickey Arthur, stirred controversy by questioning the atmosphere during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan held in Ahmedabad. Arthur expressed his views that the event did not feel like an ICC tournament and, instead, resembled a bilateral series or a BCCI-centric event.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event tonight – let’s be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series or a BCCI event. I didn’t hear ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the mics too often. That does play a role, but I won’t use it as an excuse,” Arthur remarked.

The comment sparked a response from a BCCI official, who questioned Arthur about when Pakistan should have played ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ during the match. The official suggested that there were no Pakistani fans present in the stadium to appreciate the national song, given the overwhelming presence of Indian supporters.

“One can play this when fans are present, but there was no one for the Pakistan team,” the BCCI official added, emphasizing that the stadium was predominantly filled with Indian fans.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets seized upon Arthur’s remarks, accusing him of “crying” over the situation and suggesting that he had opened a Pandora’s box by targeting the BCCI in his statement. The controversial comments also prompted some to question whether Arthur had overstepped his boundaries and whether he was worried about potential fines for his statements.

The India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 had been highly anticipated, but the one-sided atmosphere in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was apparent, with the majority of fans present being Indian supporters. This lopsided representation appears to have played a role in Mickey Arthur’s critique of the event’s atmosphere.

While the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan always generates intense interest and passion, this recent incident highlights the broader issues of fan representation and the challenges of creating a balanced atmosphere in matches between these two cricketing giants.

