Casper Ruud Wins Shanghai Masters Opener

Casper Ruud made history with consecutive ATP Masters wins in Shanghai.

Lorenzo Sonego staged a comeback win over Tiafoe.

J.J. Wolf upset Norrie in a thrilling match in Shanghai.

Advertisement

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud has made history by clinching consecutive ATP Masters 1000 hard-court wins for the first time this year.

The eighth seed Norwegian displayed a stellar performance on Sunday, defeating American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-2, and securing a spot in the fourth round at the Shanghai Masters.

Ruud’s remarkable victory was characterized by his unwavering consistency on the court. He committed just six unforced errors throughout the match and impressively saved all three break points he faced, ultimately sealing his victory in just 72 minutes, according to ATP Tour reports.

This achievement marks Ruud’s first back-to-back wins at a hard-court Masters event since his impressive semi-final run in Montreal in 2022. The 24-year-old Norwegian is now eyeing further success in Shanghai as he prepares to face Hungarian player Fabian Marozsan in his next match.

With his 35th win of the season, Casper Ruud has not only made a significant mark in this year’s Shanghai Masters but has also enhanced his chances of qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals. Currently occupying the 10th position in the ATP Live Race To Turin, Ruud sits just 315 points behind the eighth-placed Holger Rune, who unfortunately suffered an early exit in Shanghai.

In other gripping action at the Shanghai Masters, Italian talent Lorenzo Sonego emerged victorious against Frances Tiafoe in a match that had been temporarily suspended due to rain. Sonego, currently ranked World No. 59, demonstrated his resilience by coming from behind to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. This victory marked his fourth career win against Top 10 opponents, solidifying his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Advertisement

Sonego’s best performance in a Masters 1000 event this year was a fourth-round appearance in Miami, and he is now set to face Nicolas Jarry in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

In a thrilling showdown on the Shanghai courts, American talent J.J. Wolf pulled off an upset by defeating British player Cameron Norrie in a hard-fought battle that extended over two days. Wolf rallied from a 3-5 deficit in the third set, eventually clinching victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) after nearly three hours of intense play. This marked the first-ever ATP head-to-head meeting between the two players.

Up next for J.J. Wolf is a challenging encounter with Matteo Arnaldi in the third round, promising yet another exciting matchup for tennis fans at the Shanghai Masters.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world