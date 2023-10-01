Cricket World Cup hosts reflect global love for the sport

Cricket World Cup: global hosts, India in 2023.

The ICC Cricket World Cup has been hosted by a variety of nations over the years, reflecting the global popularity of the sport.

From England’s triple stint in the early years to the recent co-hosting arrangements in the Indian subcontinent, the tournament has travelled across continents and brought together fans from all walks of life.

While England remains the only nation to have hosted the tournament on its own, other countries have made significant contributions to the event’s success. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have co-hosted the tournament twice, while Australia and New Zealand have hosted it jointly on one occasion. South Africa and the West Indies have also hosted the tournament individually.

The selection of host nations has often been influenced by a combination of factors, including the rotational policy, previous unsuccessful bids, and security considerations. For example, South Africa was awarded the hosting rights for the 2003 tournament after losing out on the 1996 event. Similarly, the 2011 tournament was awarded to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka after Australia and New Zealand were defeated in the voting.

In recent years, the ICC has also taken into account the diversity of host nations when awarding the tournament. For example, the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India alone, marking the first time since 1979 that the event will be held in a single country. This decision is a testament to India’s status as the world’s most populous cricket-playing nation.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, and its diverse host nations reflect the global appeal of the sport. As the tournament continues to grow in popularity, it is likely that we will see even more countries step up to host the event in the future.

