England register unique ODI batting record in World Cup opener

England scored 282-9 in 2023 World Cup opener.

All 11 batsmen reached double figures, a first in ODI history.

Aggressive batting led to wickets but boosted lower-order scores.

In the opening match of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, England made history. New Zealand’s captain, Tom Latham, chose to bowl first, unaware of the unique batting record that England was about to set.

England scored a total of 282-9 in their innings, but what made their performance exceptional was that all eleven of their batsmen managed to reach double figures. This remarkable achievement had never been seen in the history of One Day Internationals (ODIs), spanning over 52 years and 4,567 matches.

The batting order for England during this memorable innings was as follows: Jonny Bairstow 33, Dawid Malan 14, Joe Root 77, Harry Brook 25, Moeen Ali 11, Jos Buttler 43, Liam Livingstone 20, Sam Curran 14, Chris Woakes 11, Adil Rashid 15 not out, and Mark Wood 13 not out.

This unique accomplishment demonstrated the depth of England’s batting lineup. Their aggressive approach at the crease resulted in wickets falling, but it also provided opportunities for their lower-order batsmen, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, to reach double figures.

The decision to take a high-risk approach might have been influenced by New Zealand’s team composition, which featured only three main bowlers – Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and the versatile Mitchell Santner, known for his batting abilities.

England’s record-breaking performance surpassed the previous record of ten batsmen reaching double figures in a single ODI innings, a feat that had occurred five times in the past. Importantly, in all those previous instances, the team batting second had achieved this milestone.

While such records are more common in Test cricket, where there are no over restrictions, this historic achievement in ODIs adds a new chapter to England’s cricketing legacy in the 2023 World Cup.

