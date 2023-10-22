Fakhar Zaman not part of Pakistan-Afghanistan clash on Oct 23

Fakhar Zaman will miss the match against Afghanistan.

Abdullah Shafiqie will continue to play in his place.

Pakistan is fifth in the points table.

The Green Shirts’ fifth game of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 will not include opener Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan.

The Men in Green need to win this game against Afghanistan since a loss would be difficult for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team. Fakhar, 33, was unable to fully heal from a knee injury and will not be available for selection.

According to people close to the squad, Fakhar is now undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury, and team management is optimistic that the left-handed opener will be ready for the October 27 game against South Africa.

The sources went on to say that all of the players—aside from Fakhar—are fully well and have reported no fever or virus, thus they will all be ready for selection.

Despite being a key member of the team, Abdullah Shafique took Fakhar’s spot in Pakistan’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is currently having a tough time in the World Cup as they have lost two matches, against India and Australia, out of four played.

Pakistan is currently at the fifth spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.456.

