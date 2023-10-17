Ganguly’s criticism of Pakistan team sparks debate

Ganguly questions Pakistan’s pressure handling after ICC T20 loss to India.

Pakistan’s batting woes lead to a defeat against India.

India secures 8th consecutive World Cup win against Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the recent match started promisingly as they reached 155-2 in 29 overs.

However, their innings took a downturn, and they were ultimately restricted to just 191 runs against India. Notable contributions from Babar Azam (50), Mohammad Rizwan (49), Imam-ul-Haq (36), and Abdullah Shafique (20) were overshadowed by the struggles of the rest of the Pakistani batsmen. The middle-order, consisting of Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan, failed to reach double digits, further highlighting Pakistan’s batting frailty.

In the same match, the Indian side chased down the 192-run target with ease, ultimately winning by seven wickets with 118 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma, who had previously scored 140 runs against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup, once again showcased his batting prowess by top-scoring for the Indian team with 86 runs off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer contributed 48 runs from 60 balls.

This victory marked India’s eighth consecutive win against Pakistan in World Cup history, further solidifying their dominance in this high-stakes cricketing rivalry.

Ganguly’s comments have sparked discussions within the cricketing community about whether the modern Pakistan team possesses the mental fortitude and resilience that characterized the Pakistan sides of the past. As the ICC T20 World Cup unfolds, all eyes will be on Babar Azam’s team as they attempt to regroup and prove their mettle under the pressure of international competition.

This defeat has left Pakistan facing questions about their ability to perform under pressure, and it remains to be seen how they will respond in the remainder of the tournament.

