Hafeez slams BCCI for poor planning of ICC World Cup 2023

Highlights unsafe outfield and visa delays.

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their management of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Hafeez, who represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, expressed his concerns about the tournament’s organization and planning on a local sports show.

Hafeez noted the poor response from the crowd at the World Cup and emphasized that hosting a global event requires thinking on a larger scale and making decisions globally. He criticized what he described as a “small-minded approach” to managing the tournament.

One of the key issues raised by Hafeez was the condition of the outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which he deemed unsafe for players. He pointed out a recent incident where Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman’s knee got stuck in the surface while attempting a dive, fortunately avoiding injury.

Hafeez also highlighted the delay in issuing Indian visas to Pakistani fans and journalists, stating that every team’s supporters should receive visas for a major event like the World Cup. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of handling such events on a global scale to ensure their impact is felt worldwide.

The ICC World Cup 2023, which started four days ago, has faced criticism from Hafeez regarding these issues.

