Philippines wins Asian Games men’s basketball gold for the first time in over 60 years.

Jordan takes silver, losing to the Philippines 70-60 in the final.

China wins bronze, defeating Chinese Taipei 101-73.

The Philippines won their first Asian Games men’s basketball gold medal in over 60 years on Friday, defeating Jordan 70-60 in the final.

Justin Brownlee led Gilas Pilipinas with 20 points, while Angelo Kouame and Scottie Thompson added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

In the bronze medal match, China defeated Chinese Taipei 101-73. Cui Yongxi led China with 20 points, while Zhao Rui added 17 points and Zhao Jiwei added 12 points and eight assists.

The Philippines’ victory was a historic one, as it ended a long drought for the country in basketball at the Asian Games. The last time the Philippines won gold in men’s basketball was in 1962.

The gold medal is awarded to the Philippines. Congrats Gilas Pilipinas

China’s bronze medal finish was a slight disappointment, as they were the defending champions. However, it was still a positive result for the team, given that they had finished a lowly 29th place at the FIBA World Cup earlier in the year.

China head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic praised his team for their performance in the second half of the bronze medal match, calling it “exceptional.” He also congratulated Chinese Taipei on their performance, adding that it was a pleasure to play on the final game day.

