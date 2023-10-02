Haris Rauf made shocking revelation about tape ball cricket in Pakistan

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf had a difficult childhood.

He is now a successful international cricketer.

He is most proud of his family’s accomplishments and their happiness.

In a recent documentary, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf detailed his life’s journey. He discussed his early difficulties and how, in spite of obstacles, he began playing cricket.

The eldest of seven children, Haris Rauf, confessed that his father, a welder, was unable to pay for his education. Because of his intense love for cricket, he recalls getting beat up by his father. Once his uncles obtained their own rooms after marriage, he was forced to sleep in the kitchen due to a mixed family living situation.

At the age of five, Haris started playing cricket in his neighborhood’s streets. He sold snacks in a market on Sundays to help pay for his school expenses. He was unable to play Under-16 and Under-19 cricket due to a lack of family support and inability to pay club dues.

Haris played tape ball cricket, a popular variation of the game in Pakistan, to pay for his university education. He said that players of tape ball cricket might make between Rs200,000 and Rs250,000 each month. He didn’t tell his father about his income, but he gave to his mother and saved the remainder to help her realize her dream of having a separate house for their family.

Haris Rauf currently owns a home and car thanks to his success in cricket. His father was moved to tears when he bought the car and said he didn’t think he deserved it. Haris stressed that he is most proud of his family’s accomplishments and that their happiness is what matters to him most.

