Harsha Bhogle lauds Pakistan’s bowlers for their late-overs effort

Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistani bowlers.

They restricted Australia from scoring 25 more runs.

Australia set a unique record against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s bowling at the end of the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Friday, was praised by well-known Indian pundit Harsha Bhogle.

Bhogle, who began commentating at an early age, claimed that the Pakistani bowlers’ late-overs effort prevented the Australians from adding at least 25 more runs to their total.

“You don’t normally say this when the scoreboard shows 367 but this is a phenomenal comeback from Pakistan. Since Warner got out, Australia only got 41 from 46. It might still be too many but Pakistan will go back aware that they have pulled back at least 25,” Bhogle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Australia’s opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took all of the Pakistani bowlers to task, with the exception of Shaheen, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Australia was set to score 400 runs, but Pakistan’s outstanding last-ball performance held the five-time world champions to less than 370 and gave his batting team a chance to reach the objective.

In 42.2 overs, Australia was at 325-4 after Warner was dismissed. But thanks to a superb showing with the ball by the Men in Green, the Aussies could only manage 41 runs in 46 balls for the following 7.4 overs.

Australia’s highest-ever opening stand in World Cup cricket history was struck by Warner and Marsh, who combined for 259 runs. In World Cup cricket, it was also the first occasion Pakistan has let up more than a 200-run partnership.

In addition, Australia’s opening partnership was the second-highest by any team and the second-highest wicket total ever.

Warner struck 163 on the scoreboard, the best individual score against Pakistan in World Cup cricket, surpassing Andrew Symonds’ 2003 total of 143. Marsh got 121 runs before Afridi bowled him.

Australia also surpassed Sri Lanka, who had previously scored 344 runs in the current event in Hyderabad, to become the team with the most runs in an innings against Pakistan in the tournament’s history.

One alteration was made by Pakistan from the Indian team that lost: Mir replaced fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia’s victory over Sri Lanka, they’re first of the tournament after two defeats in the first round, leaves them unbeaten. Pakistan has won two games and lost one.

