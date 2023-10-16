Advertisement
Hasnain to miss Asian Games with ankle injury

Articles
Hasnain to miss Asian Games with ankle injury

  • Hasnain to recover in 2 weeks after ankle surgery.
  • Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah on the mend after surgeries.
  • Positive news for Pakistan cricket as bowlers near return.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is expected to make a full recovery from his ankle injury in approximately two weeks, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hasnain sustained the injury during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August and underwent surgery a few weeks ago. He has been making significant progress during his rehabilitation process and is on track to return to competitive cricket soon.

Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah are also recovering from their respective injuries. Naseem, 20, successfully underwent surgery on his injured shoulder last week, while Ihsanullah underwent surgery on his elbow in early September.

All three bowlers are expected to be back in action soon, which is good news for Pakistan cricket.

