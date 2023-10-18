ICC Rankings: Babar Azam maintains top ranking ODI batting

Babar Azam remains the top ODI batsman with 836 ratings.

Shubman Gill is second with 818 ratings.

Azam is the only batter in the top five of all three formats.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, remained the top batsman in One-Day International (ODI) cricket following the most recent International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings released on Wednesday.

With 836 ratings, Azam, 29, maintained his top spot in the rankings. Shubman Gill, the right-handed opener for India, is placed second with 818 ratings, not far behind him.

Aside from those two, Quinton de Kock of South Africa rose one spot in the rankings and overthrew colleague Rassie van der Dussen following his two centuries in the current ICC World Cup 2023.

Prior to being placed outside of the top 10, Pakistan’s opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are now ranked 10th and 13th, respectively.

Due to his poor form, Fakhar was removed from the top 10 list because he had not scored more than 30 runs in his previous eight innings.

Azam is the only batter in the top five in both Test and Twenty20 cricket rankings other than that. With a 734 rating in the shorter format rankings, he comes in at number four, and with 829 ratings in the extended format rankings.

There isn’t a bowler from Pakistan in the T20I and ODI rankings, while the only bowler in the top 10 in the Test rankings is Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It should be mentioned that, under Babar Azam’s guidance, Pakistan rose to the top of the ODI rankings earlier this year for the first time in their history.

The 29-year-old has played for Pakistan in 264 matches across all three forms so far, accumulating 12,731 runs at a remarkable average of 49.15.

Azam is one of the very few batters in the world with centuries in all three formats, which is something to be noted. His greatest Test score of 196 came against the formidable Australia when he played until the very end and prevented Pakistan from losing in March 2022.

In July 2021 in Birmingham, he achieved his highest ODI score of 158 against England. His best T20I score was 122, achieved in April 2021 against South Africa.

