ICC to review Arthur’s ‘BCCI event’ comment

ICC to review criticism by Mickey Arthur about India-Pakistan match atmosphere.

Arthur cited partisan crowd and visa issues for Pakistani fans.

ICC’s Greg Barclay will consider improvements amid other World Cup concerns.

Advertisement

The ICC has said it will review criticism from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, who opined that the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14 in Ahmedabad had the atmosphere of a “bilateral series” rather than a true international encounter.

Arthur said after the match that the conspicuously partisan crowd at the densely populated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had a profound impact on his team. The absence of Pakistani supporters at the venue was notable, as no fans were granted visas to cross the border.

ICC chairman Greg Barclay seemed to downplay Arthur’s comments as the kind of criticism that is par for the course at such tournaments. However, he said that the ICC would review the situation to see if there was anything that could be done to improve the experience for all teams and fans.

The BCCI, the financial powerhouse of the global game, has already faced criticism for delaying the announcement of the World Cup fixture list until just three months before the tournament commenced. The schedule was abruptly revamped a few weeks after its initial publication, with the dates of some of the most significant matches being altered.

In the meantime, fans have voiced grievances about online ticketing failures and matches that do not include the host team have experienced low attendance.

Barclay defended the organisation of the World Cup, saying that it was still early days in the tournament and that the ICC would review the situation at the end of the event to see if there were any areas for improvement.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Boost Ahead of Australia Clash Pakistan's Zaman and Mir fit for Australia match. India's eighth World Cup...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world