ICC warns Gurbaz for hitting boundary rope, chair against England

Gurbaz warned by ICC during Afghanistan’s win over England.

Gurbaz breached conduct code by equipment abuse.

Historic Afghanistan win against England in cricket.

In a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan’s right-handed opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, received a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side’s historic 69-run victory over England on October 15.

Gurbaz was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an International Match,” as stated by the ICC in an official statement.

Level 1 breaches of the code carry a range of penalties, including an official reprimand, a fine of up to 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and the assignment of one or two demerit points.

The incident unfolded during the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, just as they were on their way to a historic victory. Gurbaz, who was inching towards a well-deserved century, was run out due to a miscommunication with his skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi. In frustration, Gurbaz struck his bat into the boundary rope and a chair as he left the field, a moment that led to the ICC’s action.

The 21-year-old Gurbaz acknowledged his mistake and accepted the sanction imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. This breach represents Gurbaz’s first offense in a 24-month period, resulting in the addition of one demerit point to his disciplinary record.

Afghanistan’s historic victory against England was a momentous occasion for the team, marking their second-ever win in the World Cup. This victory was especially significant as it was the first time Afghanistan defeated the formidable English side in 50-over cricket.

England, led by Buttler, struggled on the slow and challenging pitch, consistently losing wickets and eventually being all out for 215 runs while chasing Afghanistan’s total.

The heroes of Afghanistan’s triumph were their bowlers, with Rashid and Mujeeb taking three wickets each, Mohammad Nabi claiming two, and Farooqi and Naveen each securing one wicket.

Afghanistan’s innings began with a flying start, thanks to the explosive batting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He played a brilliant innings, scoring 80 runs from just 57 balls, including 12 boundaries, eight fours, and four sixes.

Despite losing wickets in quick succession after Gurbaz’s departure, Afghanistan managed to post a competitive total of 284 runs, with contributions from Ikram Akhil (58) and valuable knocks by Rashid (23) and Mujeeb (28).

Afghanistan’s next challenge will be against New Zealand on October 18 in Chennai, followed by a face-off with Pakistan on October 23 at the same venue. Cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate these matches as Afghanistan continues to make its mark on the international stage.

