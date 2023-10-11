ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan gives 273-run target to India

Afghanistan gave a target of 273 runs to India.

Hasmatullah scored 80 runs from 88 balls.

Bumrah took 4 wickets and gave away just 39 runs.

Advertisement

Afghanistan, after winning the toss, decided to bat first against India in the ninth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

The Afghans started off with some impressive knocks with occasional boundaries.

Afghanistan scored a total of 272 runs in 50 overs and lost 8 wickets.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai had been the key players for Afghanistan.

Hashmatullah scored 80 runs from 88 balls which included 8 fours and a six before getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav while attempting a reverse sweep.

Azmatullah scored 62 runs from 9 balls which included 2 fours and 4 sixes. He was dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler for India. he gave away just 39 runs in 10 overs and took 4 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj, who performed well with the ball during the match with Australia, has not taken any wickets and has given away 76 runs in 9 overs.

Shardul Thakur and Yadav took one wicket each while the spinner Ravindra Jadeja did not take any wickets.

India now requires 273 runs in 50 overs at 5.46 runs per over to secure their second win in the World Cup.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Afghanistan Live score | Match 9 India will look to continue their winning momentum in the ICC ODI...