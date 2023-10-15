ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spinners spin England out

Afghanistan’s historic 69-run upset over England at World Cup 2023.

England’s batting struggles led to a 215-run total.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 80 set the tone for Afghanistan’s 284-run innings.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Afghanistan secured a stunning victory over England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the World Cup 2023.

Afghanistan won the match by a convincing margin of 69 runs, marking their second-ever World Cup win and their first-ever triumph against England in a One Day International (ODI).

Historic Win for Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s cricket team made history as they outperformed the defending champions, England, on a challenging wicket in Delhi. This victory was Afghanistan’s second in World Cup history, with their previous win occurring in 2015 against Scotland in New Zealand.

Early Blow to England

The defending champions faced adversity right from the start, with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissing England’s dependable opener, Jonny Bairstow, with a remarkable inswinger on the very first ball of his spell. Although Joe Root seemed promising, he was dismissed for just 11 runs by a brilliant delivery from Mujeeb ur Rehman. Captain Jos Buttler struggled throughout his innings and managed only nine runs before falling victim to Naveen ul Haq.

Harry Brook provided some resistance for England, scoring 66 runs off 61 balls with eight boundaries. However, even his efforts were in vain, as he too was eventually dismissed by Mujeeb.

England’s batsmen struggled on the slow and challenging pitch, losing wickets at regular intervals and finishing their innings with a total of 215 runs. Afghanistan’s bowlers were in top form, with Rashid and Mujeeb both claiming three wickets each, Mohammad Nabi securing two, and Farooqi and Naveen each taking one wicket.

Afghanistan’s Dominance with the Bat

Batting first, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a flying start to his team, with the score reaching 75-0 in just the first nine overs. Gurbaz displayed remarkable batting skills, scoring 80 runs from 57 balls, including 12 boundaries, eight fours, and four sixes. He was on the brink of achieving a well-deserved century but was run out due to a misunderstanding with his captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, just 20 runs short of the milestone.

After Gurbaz’s departure, Afghanistan lost wickets in quick succession, but Ikram Akhil’s 58, along with valuable contributions from Rashid (23) and Mujeeb (28), powered Afghanistan to a competitive total of 284 runs.

England’s Upcoming Challenges

England, led by Jos Buttler, now faces an uphill battle in the World Cup, with only one win in three matches. Their next challenge awaits them on October 21 when they will take on a formidable South African team in Mumbai.

Afghanistan’s Promising Future

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will also face a top-tier team, New Zealand, on October 18 in Chennai. The spinning wicket in Chennai provides an opportunity for Shahidi’s men to capitalize on their world-class spin bowling talents.

This historic upset has added an exciting twist to the World Cup 2023, showcasing Afghanistan’s growing prowess on the international cricket stage. Cricket fans around the world eagerly await the next chapters in this thrilling tournament.

