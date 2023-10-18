ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live score | Match 17
After winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to field first against the in-form New Zealand in the 16th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
The Kiwis have been in top form as they won all their matches played so far. They are expected to win today’s match too.
On the other hand, Afghanistan won only one out of three matches played. The win against England was sensational and also the first biggest upset of the World Cup where they thrashed their opponent by 69 runs.
The Afghans are also the favorites to win today’s match.
New Zealand
Devon Conway, Will Yound, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zdran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Azamtullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Naveem-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
