ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Afghanistan Live score | Match 9
India will look to continue their winning momentum in the ICC ODI...
Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The Afghans have yet to register a win in the World Cup, while India have won their opening game against Australia.
Playing XIs
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shiraj.
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Azamatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
