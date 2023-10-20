ICC World Cup 2023: Australia gives a mammoth target of 368 to Pakistan

Australia scored 367 runs in 50 overs.

David Warner amassed 163 runs from 124 balls.

Pakistan requires 368 runs at 7.56 rpo.

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first against Australia in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Kangaroos started off their inning with a spectacular first-wicket partnership of 259 runs by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

David Warner scored 163 runs in 124 balls including 14 fours and 9 sixes, while Mitchell Marsh amassed 121 runs from 108 balls, including 10 fours and 9 sixes.

Australia scored 367 runs in 50 overs at the loss of 9 wickets.

For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed has been the most economical bowler as he gave away just 37 runs in 8 overs but was unable to take a wicket.

Shaheen Afridi took two wickets back-to-back as he dismissed Marsh and then Glenn Maxwell. He completed his 5-wicket haul after he dismissed Josh Hazlewood. He gave away 54 runs in 10 overs.

Haris Rauf gave away 83 runs in 8 overs, but he also took 3 wickets.

Usama Mir took one wicket while giving away 82 runs in 9 overs.

Pakistan now requires 368 runs at 7.56 runs per over.

