ICC World Cup 2023: Australia restricts Sri Lanka to 209 in first inning

Pat Cummis (c) celebrates as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka (not in picture)

Sri Lanka lost all its wickets for 209.

Australia requie 210 runs at 4.20 rpo.

Parera and Nissanka put up an opening partnership of 125 runs.

Advertisement

Austarlia wins thew toss and decided to bowl first against Sri lankla in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Sri lanka started off their inning with some impressive knocks from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Parera. The opening duo partnered for 125 runs before Nissanka was dimissed by Pat Cummins.

Nissanka scored 61 runs from 64 balls wchich included 8 fours while Parera scored 78 from 82 balls with 12 fours.

Sri Lanka scored 209 in 43.3 overs before they lost all their wickets.

The rain delayed the game for abit, but after the resumption, the Island nation lost wickets quickly.

The Kangaroos’ right-arm leg spinner Adam Zampa took 4 wikcets in 8 overs and gave away 47 runs. Glenn Maxell was the most economical bowler as he gave away only 36 runs in 9.3 overs and took one wicket.

Advertisement

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took 2 wickets each. Joh Hazlewood and Marcus Stionis went wicketless.

Austarlia now requires 210 runs from 50 overs at 4.20 runs per over.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 14 Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 14th match of...