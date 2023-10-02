ICC World Cup 2023 Australia Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Australia will begin thier ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against India on Oct 8

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Australia is the only team with the most number of World Cup titles, i.e., five.

Australia ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Warm-up matches

September 30 — vs Netherlands in Kerala – 01:30 pm (No result)

October 3 — vs Pakistan in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 8 — vs India in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 12 — vs South Africa in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

October 16 — vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

October 20 — vs Pakistan in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

October 25 — vs Netherlands in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 28 — vs New Zealand in Dharamsala – 10:00 am

November 4 — vs England in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

November 7 — vs Afghanistan in Mumbai – 01:30 pm

November 11 — vs Bangladesh in Pune – 10:00 am

