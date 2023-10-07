ICC World Cup 2023: Australia suffer injury blow ahead of their opening game against India

Australia suffer injury blow ahead of their opening game against India

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was injured in a swimming pool mishap.

Zampa suffered a facial bruise after colliding with the pool wall.

Australia’s World Cup campaign will get underway against India on Sunday.

Adam Zampa, a leg-spinner for the Australian cricket team, was injured in a swimming pool mishap, which was verified by captain Pat Cummins on Saturday.

Zampa, 31, suffered a visible bruise on his face after colliding with the pool wall during a typical workout.

This wasn’t the first swimming accident involving an Australian; in Karachi in 2022, wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey was involved.

In a news conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins discussed the injury to the leg-spinner.

“He swam into the pool wall,” Cummins said. “He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool. He’s all good, just a bit sore.”

On Sunday (October 8), Australia’s World Cup campaign will get underway against the hosts India, and Cummins doesn’t anticipate any form of stadium support.

“The home crowd’s going to be noisy and very one-sided, which is nothing new, and it’s great,” said fast bowler Cummins.

“It’s always tough playing against someone on their home ground, but with that also comes pressure. There are a billion fans that are going to be watching closely, cheering them on.”

“What a better way to start than India, in the home conditions you’d imagine, they’re probably tournament favorites.

“If we win that’s awesome, if not, we know where we stand and maybe we need to change a few things. It should be a cracker.”

Marcus Stoinis, an all-rounder for Australia, missed the tournament’s opening game due to a hamstring injury he sustained during a three-match series against India.

Australia, who had finally ended their losing skid in the previous ODI against the Blues, are in horrible form right now, having dropped five straight One Day Internationals (ODIs), three against South Africa, and two against India.

India, on the other side, is in fantastic shape following their victory in the 2023 Asia Cup, where they destroyed Sri Lanka in the championship game.

Shubman Gill, a top opener, is battling an illness, so he is still questionable for the World Cup.

