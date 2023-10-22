ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam’s captaincy under scrutiny

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘You will see a better team’ says Imam-ul-Haq
Imam-ul-Haq promises changes for Pakistan against Afghanistan. Pakistan struggles to convert good...
The Pakistan cricket team suffered their second consecutive defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after they lost to Australia at Bengaluru by 62 runs following a disappointing performance in all three departments (batting, bowling, and fielding).
The defeat has raised many concerns about the potential that the current Pakistan team has, and one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s poor performance against quality sides is the captaincy of Babar Azam.
Azam’s captaincy has been questionable at many points in this tournament, and some of the major highlights of his flaws include:
These are just a few of the criticisms that have been leveled at Azam’s captaincy, and it is clear that he has a lot to work on if he wants to be a successful leader.
It is pertinent to mention here that Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world, but captaincy is a different skill altogether. It is possible that Azam is feeling the pressure of leading his country in a major tournament, and this could be affecting his decision-making.
However, if Azam wants to be considered as one of the greats of the game, he will need to overcome these pressures and lead from the front against quality opponents.
