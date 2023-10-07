ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh cruised through convincing 6-wicket win against Afghanistan

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

Bangladesh successfully chased down the target of 156 runs in 34.4 overs.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan took three crucial wickets for 30 runs in eight overs.

Bangladesh secured a convincing six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala. The Tigers successfully chased down the target of 156 runs in 34.4 overs after restricting Afghanistan to the same total.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored an unbeaten 59, and Mehidy Hasan contributed 57 runs, leading the charge with a solid 97-run partnership for the third wicket.

In the initial innings, despite Afghanistan starting well at 47-1 and later reaching 112-2, they suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last eight wickets for just 44 runs. This led to their total of 156 runs, with more than 11 overs left unused.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan played a pivotal role once again, taking three crucial wickets for 30 runs in eight overs. He had also previously performed well against Afghanistan in the World Cup, highlighting his consistency in the tournament.

Additionally, spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a significant impact, claiming three wickets for 25 runs in his nine overs. Afghanistan’s batters struggled due to poor shot selection, with only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz showing notable resistance by scoring 47 runs. However, lacking support from his teammates, Gurbaz was eventually caught by Tanzid Hasan off paceman Mustafizur Rahman.

Mehidy Hasan was named Man of the Match for his valuable contribution to the team as he scored 57 runs in 73 balls, and took 3 wickets in 9 overs while giving away only 33 runs.

