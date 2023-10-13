ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gives a target of 246 to New Zealand

Bangladesh gave a target of 256 to New Zealand.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 66 runs.

Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets.

After winning the toss, New Zealand decided to bowl first against Bangladesh in the eleventh match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh scored a total of 245 in 50 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan played exceptionally well as they helped Bangladesh stabilize their inning after losing top-order batsmen.

Musfiqur scored 66 runs in 75 balls which included 6 fours and 2 sixes. He was dismissed by Mat Henry.

Shakib scored 40 runs from 51 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes before he was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson off Tom Latham.

However, Mahmudullah was the one who boosted the score to 245 as he amassed 41 runs from 49 balls with 2 fours and as many sixes.

Ferguson was the star from the New Zealand side as he took 3 wickets after giving away just 49 runs in 10 overs. Trent Boult and Henry took 2 wickets each while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips secured one wicket each.

New Zealand now requires 246 runs in 50 overs at 4.92 runs per over.

If they win, the Kiwis will move to the top spot in the points table, while Bangladesh will remain in the sixth position.

