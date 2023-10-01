ICC World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Bangladesh will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan on Oct 7

The ICC World Cup 2023 is hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Bangladesh are yet to claim the World Cup title.

Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

October 2 – vs England in Guwahati – 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 7 – vs Afghanistan in Dharamshala – 10:00 am

October 10 – vs England in Dharamshala – 10:00 am

October 13 – vs New Zealand in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 19 – vs India in Pune – 01:30 pm

October 24 – vs South Africa in Wankhede – 01:30 pm

October 28 – vs Netherlands in Eden Gardens – 01:30 pm

October 31 – vs Pakistan in Eden Gardens – 01:30 pm

November 6 – vs Sri Lanka in Delhi – 01:30 pm

November 11 – vs Australia in Pune – 10:00 am

