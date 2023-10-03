ICC World Cup 2023 England Schedule: Venue & Match timing

England will begin their ICC World CUp campaign against Zew Zealand on Oct 5

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

England ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Warm-up matches

September 30 – vs India in Guwahati – 01:30 pm (No result)

October 2 – vs Bangladesh in Guwahati – 01:30 pm (England won by 4 wickets)

Round-robin matches

October 5: vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad- 01:30 pm

October 10: vs Bangladesh in Dharamsala – 10:00 am

October 14: vs Afghanistan in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 21: vs South Africa in Mumbai – 01:30 pm

October 26: vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

October 29: vs India in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

November 4: vs Australia in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

November 8: vs Netherlands in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 12: vs Pakistan in Kolkata – 01:30 pm

