ICC World Cup 2023: England set 283 run Target for New Zealand

England sets a target of 283 for New Zealand.

Joe Root is the highest scorer for England with 77 runs.

Matt Henry takes five wickets for New Zealand.

Defending champions England set a target of 283 runs for New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

After New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl, England posted 282/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Joe Root was the highest scorer with 77 runs, followed by Jos Buttler (43), Jonny Bairstow (33), Harry Brook (25), Liam Livingstone (20), and Adil Rashid (15).

Matt Henry took five wickets for New Zealand, while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips picked up two wickets each. Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each.

A healthy final wicket stand helps England to a solid total after New Zealand bowlers dominated the middle overs👌#CWC23 #ENGvNZ Details 👇https://t.co/YTsqtGU6CJ Advertisement — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2023

The 13th edition of the World Cup comprises 45 league matches and three knockout matches. Ten teams are taking part in the mega cricket tournament: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The teams will play each other once in a single round robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals. The top team after the round robin will play the team finishing fourth on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final. The winners of each semi-final will meet in the final on 20 November.

