ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Afghanistan vs England Highlights | Match 13

Afghanistan’s historic 69-run upset over England at World Cup 2023.

England’s batting struggles led to a 215-run total.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 80 set the tone for Afghanistan’s 284-run innings.

Afghanistan secured a historic victory over defending champions England by 69 runs in the World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was Afghanistan’s second World Cup win and their first-ever triumph against England in an ODI.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a flying start to the team, scoring 80 runs off 57 balls. Ikram Akhil also contributed with a valuable 58 runs. Afghanistan finished their innings with a total of 284 runs.

England’s batsmen struggled on the slow and challenging pitch, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Harry Brook provided some resistance, scoring 66 runs off 61 balls. England were eventually bowled out for 215 runs, losing the match by 69 runs.

Afghanistan’s bowlers were in top form, with Rashid and Mujeeb both claiming three wickets each. Mohammad Nabi secured two wickets, and Farooqi and Naveen each took one wicket.

This historic upset has added an exciting twist to the World Cup 2023, showcasing Afghanistan’s growing prowess on the international cricket stage.

