ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Australia vs Netherlands Highlights | Match 24

Australia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record margin of 309 runs in the 24th match of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Aussies posted a mammoth total of 399 runs in their first innings, thanks to a blistering century from Glenn Maxwell and a solid knock from David Warner. Maxwell smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the World Cup, racing to 106 runs in just 40 balls. Warner also scored a brilliant 96 runs.

The Netherlands were bowled out for just 90 runs in their reply, with Adam Zampa picking up four wickets. Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc also chipped in with a wicket each.

Maxwell’s Blitz Sets the Tone

Maxwell’s blitz set the tone for Australia’s innings, with the all-rounder hammering the Dutch bowlers to all parts of the ground. He reached his century in just 40 balls, the fastest in the history of the World Cup, and went on to score 106 runs before being dismissed in the 37th over.

Warner also played a superb knock, scoring 96 runs off 108 balls. He put on a 197-run partnership with Maxwell for the second wicket, which laid the foundation for Australia’s huge total.

Netherlanders No Match for Australia’s Bowling

The Netherlands were never in the chase, with Australia’s bowlers bowling them out for just 90 runs in 29.1 overs. Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Marsh, Cummins and Starc also chipped in with a wicket each.

Australia Strengthen Position on Road to Semi-Final

The massive win helped Australia improve their net run rate (NRR) considerably and strengthened their position on the road to the semi-final. They will now play the in-form New Zealand next on October 28 in Dharamshala.

Brief Analysis

Australia’s victory was a comprehensive one, and it showed just how dominant they are in this tournament. Maxwell’s blitz was the highlight of their batting performance, while Zampa’s four-wicket haul was the standout performance of their bowling effort.

The Netherlands were simply outplayed by Australia. They were never really in the chase, and their bowlers were unable to contain the Australian batsmen.

