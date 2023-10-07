ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan Highlights | Match 3

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh cruised through convincing 6-wicket win against Afghanistan
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets. Bangladesh successfully chased down the target...
Bangladesh started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with an astounding victory over Afghanistan.
Opting to bowl first, the Tigers restricted the Afghans to a total of 156 only, which they conveniently made in just 34.4 overs.
Watch full match highlights from the link below.
BAN vs AFG – Match 3 – Full Highlights
