ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: England vs. Bangladesh Highlights | Match 7

ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs
England won by 137 runs against Bangladesh. Dawid Malan scored 140 runs,...
In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England emerged victorious over Bangladesh.
Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted England to a total of 364. However, the Tigers were unable to achieve the target. They lost by 137 runs.
