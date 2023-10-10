Advertisement
2023-10-10
ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: England vs. Bangladesh Highlights | Match 7

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England emerged victorious over Bangladesh.

Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted England to a total of 364. However, the Tigers were unable to achieve the target. They lost by 137 runs.

Watch full match highlights from the link below.

ENG vs BAN – Match 7 – Full Highlights

