ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: England vs New Zealand Highlights | Match 2

New Zealand routed England by 9 wickets.

Conway and Ravindra’s 273-run partnership was key.

England’s batting faltered; Root (77) top-scored.

Advertisement

New Zealand thrashed defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put the Kiwis in charge as they chased down England’s total of 282 with ease.

Conway and Ravindra added an unbeaten 273 runs for the second wicket to power New Zealand to a comprehensive victory.

Conway smashed 152 runs in 121 balls, while Ravindra scored 123 in 96 balls.

Earlier, England’s Joe Root made 77 in an otherwise inconsistent batting display by the holders.

Put in to bat, England’s formidable lineup failed to fire, with only Root, Jos Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) making significant contributions.

Advertisement

Matt Henry claimed 3-48 for New Zealand, while their three spinners shared five wickets on a hot afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand rested regular captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee, both of whom are nursing injuries.

England left out Ben Stokes, who is also nursing a minor injury.

The victory was a perfect start to the World Cup for New Zealand, who are looking to win their first title since 2015.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 6th Oct 2023 Pakistan are the overwhelming favorites to win. Hasan Ali likely to replace...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world