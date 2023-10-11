ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: India vs Afghanistan Highlights | Match 9

Rohit Sharma century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

Sharma breaks Gayle’s record for most international sixes.

Sharma scores 7th World Cup century, surpassing Tendulkar.

India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma was the star of the match for India, scoring a scintillating 131 runs off just 84 deliveries. His innings included 16 fours and five sixes, helping India chase down the target of 273 runs in just 35 overs.

Sharma’s performance was also record-breaking. He surpassed Chris Gayle to become the player with the most international cricket sixes, tallying 555. He also secured his place in the record books by notching his seventh century in World Cup matches, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 273 runs, largely thanks to a 121-run partnership between their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 4-39 in his 10 overs.

The victory has significantly improved India’s net run rate and set the stage for a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.

