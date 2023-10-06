ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Netherlands Highlights | Match 3

In a thrilling encounter in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan secured a memorable victory over the Netherlands by a convincing margin of 81 runs.

This historic win marked Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup triumph on Indian soil, igniting celebrations among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Pakistan’s Inconsistent Batting Start

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss, but they faced early adversity, losing three wickets within the initial ten overs. Early wickets of openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, followed by the dismissal of captain Babar Azam, left Pakistan reeling at 53/3.

Shakeel and Rizwan Provide Stability

However, Pakistan’s middle-order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship, stitching together a crucial 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shakeel played a swashbuckling knock of 68 runs off just 37 balls, while Rizwan anchored the innings with a steady 68 off 81 deliveries.

Shadab and Nawaz Add Crucial Runs

After the dismissals of Shakeel and Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz added crucial runs to the lower order, helping Pakistan post a competitive total of 286/7 on the board. Shadab scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 21 deliveries, while Nawaz contributed 39 runs from 43 balls.

Netherlands’ Solid Start

Chasing a target of 287 runs for victory, the Netherlands started their innings strongly. Left-handed opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede shone for their side, scoring 52 and 67 runs, respectively. The duo put on a 122-run partnership for the second wicket, giving the Netherlands a solid foundation.

Pakistan Bowlers Tighten Grip

However, Pakistan’s bowlers tightened their grip on the match after the dismissals of Singh and de Leede. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf led the way with two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed claimed one wicket apiece.

Netherlands Collapse

Despite a promising start, the Netherlands could not sustain their momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They eventually collapsed for 205 runs, falling short of the target by 81 runs.

Pakistan Celebrate Historic Win

Pakistan’s victory was met with jubilation from their passionate fan base, as they etched their names into the history books with their first-ever World Cup win on Indian soil. The team’s performance was a testament to their resilience and character, as they overcame early setbacks to emerge victorious.

Match Summary

Pakistan: 286/7 (Shakeel 68, Rizwan 68, Shadab 22*)

Netherlands: 205 (Singh 52, de Leede 67, Ali 2/25, Rauf 2/31)

Result: Pakistan won by 81 runs

Player of the Match: Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

