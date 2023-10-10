ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights | Match 8

Pakistan chases down 345 to defeat Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023.

Rizwan and Abdullah put on a 176-run partnership to lead Pakistan to victory.

Pakistan’s win is a major boost to their confidence ahead of their upcoming match against India.

Pakistan Pulls Off Historic Win Against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023

In a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Pakistan chased down a daunting target of 345 runs to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start with early losses, but Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique put on a remarkable 176-run partnership to steady the ship and propel Pakistan into a dominant position. Shafique scored 113 runs in his first-ever World Cup match, while Rizwan remained unbeaten with a stunning 131 runs.

Rizwan’s innings was the second-highest individual score in World Cup history for Pakistan, and it helped the team to achieve their highest-ever run chase in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka had posted a formidable total of 344 runs, the highest-ever total against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Kusal Mendis played a scintillating innings of 122 runs from just 77 deliveries, while Sadeera Samarawickrama chipped in with a century of his own.

Pakistan’s victory is a major boost to their confidence ahead of their upcoming match against India on October 14. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to bounce back when they face Australia on October 16.

