ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: South Africa vs England Highlights | Match 20

South Africa left defending champions England in disarray as they secured a commanding victory by a resounding 229 runs in a thrilling clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on a memorable Saturday.

This stunning win has significantly boosted South Africa’s prospects, especially in terms of their net run rate (NRR), while England now finds themselves in dire straits, requiring a miraculous turnaround to secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The match was a masterclass in bowling from the Proteas, as they ruthlessly dismantled the English batting lineup, leaving their opponents stunned. Not a single English batter managed to hold their nerve, and the top order crumbled with Dawid Malan, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes all failing to reach double digits. England seemed on the brink of a catastrophic 300-run defeat until the lower-order duo of Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood displayed a valiant fightback. Their remarkable 70-run partnership, with Wood scoring an unbeaten 43 off just 17 deliveries, saved England from an even more humiliating defeat.

Despite Wood emerging as the top scorer for England, their entire batting lineup was eventually dismissed for a paltry 170 runs, as wickets fell in quick succession. The Proteas’ bowlers, featuring the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jensen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Gerald Coetzee, wreaked havoc on the English batters, sending them back to the pavilion one after another.

In their innings, South Africa displayed an explosive and relentless batting performance, setting an imposing target of 400 runs for England. Despite an early setback with the loss of Quinton de Kock for just four runs in the first over, the Proteas remained unfazed. Reeza Hendricks and Russie van der Dussen formed a crucial 121-run partnership, firmly establishing the foundation for a formidable total. The bulk of the damage to the English bowlers was inflicted by the exceptional 151-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jensen.

Klaasen’s century was a true spectacle, as he blazed his way to 109 runs off just 67 deliveries, including a staggering 16 boundaries. Jensen also made a substantial contribution with 75 runs from a mere 42 balls, featuring a scintillating display of nine boundaries.

England did manage to secure a few wickets, with Reece Topley claiming three and Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid each bagging two. However, their efforts were in vain in the face of the Proteas’ relentless onslaught.

South Africa is now gearing up to face Bangladesh on October 24 at the same venue, riding high on their recent triumph. Meanwhile, England is set to take on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on October 26, where they will be desperate to resurrect their campaign in the tournament.

