ICC World Cup 2023: Gavaskar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan’s Batting

Gavaskar praises Pakistan’s batting.

Says they are no longer dependent on Babar.

Believes this will take pressure off Babar.

Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has praised Pakistan’s batting display in their ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, saying that they are no longer dependent on their captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan chased down a target of 345 in the match, with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries. Gavaskar was particularly impressed with Shafique, who he said looked like a “Test batter”.

“When you are chasing 350 runs, it takes a lot,” Gavaskar said. “They also lost a couple of early wickets in the game. I think more than anything else, I mean, we have all known about what Rizwan can do. But Abdullah Shafique, he looked like a Test batter. The way he anchored the innings with Rizwan, it was great.”

Gavaskar added that Pakistan’s performance will take the pressure off Babar Azam, as they are no longer dependent on him for runs.

“More than anything else, Pakistan would have realised that they do not have to depend on Babar. And if Babar fails, there are other batters who are there to score the runs. And I think that is such an important thing for Babar himself because the pressure will not be on him that he has to score all the time.”

Pakistan will next play India in the World Cup on October 14.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world