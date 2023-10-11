Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Gavaskar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan’s Batting

ICC World Cup 2023: Gavaskar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan’s Batting

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Gavaskar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan’s Batting

ICC World Cup 2023: Gavaskar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan’s Batting

Advertisement
  • Gavaskar praises Pakistan’s batting.
  • Says they are no longer dependent on Babar.
  • Believes this will take pressure off Babar.
Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has praised Pakistan’s batting display in their ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, saying that they are no longer dependent on their captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan chased down a target of 345 in the match, with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries. Gavaskar was particularly impressed with Shafique, who he said looked like a “Test batter”.

“When you are chasing 350 runs, it takes a lot,” Gavaskar said. “They also lost a couple of early wickets in the game. I think more than anything else, I mean, we have all known about what Rizwan can do. But Abdullah Shafique, he looked like a Test batter. The way he anchored the innings with Rizwan, it was great.”

Gavaskar added that Pakistan’s performance will take the pressure off Babar Azam, as they are no longer dependent on him for runs.

“More than anything else, Pakistan would have realised that they do not have to depend on Babar. And if Babar fails, there are other batters who are there to score the runs. And I think that is such an important thing for Babar himself because the pressure will not be on him that he has to score all the time.”

Pakistan will next play India in the World Cup on October 14.

Advertisement

Also Read

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story